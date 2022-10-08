“Not playing to that level” – Pundit says West Ham star shouldn’t go to Qatar

Frank McAvennie does not think West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen deserves a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

This winter’s World Cup in Qatar is now just a matter of weeks away and with very few spots up for grabs, fringe players, such as Bowen, will know that they have just one or two more games left to impress before Southgate announces his final 26 man squad on 19 October.

Speaking about the possibility of Bowen making his international manager’s cut, McAvennie believes on current form, the 25-year-old has not been playing well enough to justify a spot.

“No, not at the moment,” McAvennie told West Ham Zone.

“I think he’s good enough, yeah. In the same form as last year he would be in.

“But they’ve got a wonderful array of talent England, for the midfield. If he were to play the same as he did last year then he’s got a chance but he’s not been doing it this year.

“I’m not saying he’s not been playing well, but he’s not been playing to that level to force his way into the team.

“Liverpool were looking at him. Different people, and he was on the fringes and on Southgate’s radar that’s for sure. But scoring a goal [vs Wolves] won’t have done him any harm.

“He’s still got time because Southgate will have about 19 players that he knows that are going. So there’s three or four spaces and he’s got to try and grab one of those spaces.

“But he’s got to step up. [Saturday] will do him the world of good but there will be other players fighting for these spaces as well, so you’ve got to step up and do it week in and week out.

“On last year’s performances, he deserves a spot in the squad. Unfortunately for this season, no.

“It’s the here and now that he’s got to do it. You can’t go off last season unfortunately, but he’s still got time to get in. Hopefully.

“He’s a wonderful talent and a wonderful player.”