“One or the other” – Agent believes Chelsea star could suffer World Cup heartbreak

Gareth Southgate will not take both James Maddison and Mason Mount to this year’s Qatar World Cup.

That’s the view of super-agent Rob Segal, who believes one of the above players will end up missing out on Southgate’s final 26-man squad.

The Three Lions’ boss is set to announce his final 26-man World Cup squad later this month (19 October), so there isn’t much time left to impress.

However, one name who has emerged as a genuine candidate to make England’s World Cup squad, despite being out of favour last season, is Leicester City’s Maddison.

In prolific form so far this season, the Foxes’ number 10 has already racked up five goals and two assists in just seven league games, and those number of direct contributions are seeing him become a contender to go to Qatar next month.

However, speaking about the implications Maddison’s inclusion could have, agent Segal, who spoke in an exclusive interview, suspects Mount could be the biggest loser.

“If Gareth Southgate takes James Maddison to Qatar, then he won’t take Mason Mount,” Segal said.

“I know FIFA have increased country’s maximum squad from 23 to 26, but I still believe Southgate will choose between the two instead of taking both. He’ll prioritise other positions, such as full-back and centre-back over the attacking midfield, number 10 role.

“I really believe it’s one or the other, and with just 11 days left before he announces his squad, players basically have one more game to impress.”

