Premier League boss takes step to stop time-wasting against his team

Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch, was visibly frustrated after Leeds’ 0-0 draw with Aston Villa last week and the American coach was particularly annoyed by the Birmingham club’s time-wasting but he has now taken a step to try and end it.

Marsch has confirmed that he has spoken to Premier League officials about his feelings about time-wasting and hopes he has found a way forward, reports the Independent.

The American coach feels that time-wasting was evident in Leeds’ last two home games against Everton and Aston Villa and wants it stamped out of the game as he believes it is not good for the sport.

Jesse Marsch speaks about time-wasting in the Premier League

“We tried to have some open dialogue with the officials and the league and the discourse was helpful and people are aligned,” Marsch said via the Independent.

“It’s not great for the game to have time-wasting so I think they’ll try to make adjustments. One of the things I said was that our next home match was against Arsenal and I doubt we’ll see them time-waste. But I appreciate people have been open to the discussion in a good way.”

No fans want to see time-wasting in football as it takes away from the spectacle and decreases the intensity of matches.

Marsch is right to call teams out on the frowned-upon tactic as there are other ways of getting favourable results against stronger teams.