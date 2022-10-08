PSG open talks with Chelsea star despite him only joining the club in September

PSG have opened talks with Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite him only joining the club in September.

Aubameyang signed for Chelsea during the summer transfer window after Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku left the club. The Gabonese attacker joined Chelsea late in the window but due to his age, he isn’t a long-term solution to the Chelsea attack.

With Armando Broja as a backup, he’ll be ready and waiting to take over from Aubameyang, and it might happen sooner than expected.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG have opened talks with the representatives of Aubameyang over a potential transfer in the near future.

Leaving Chelsea so soon after joining the club seems unlikely, but the prospect of playing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi could be difficult to turn down.

The report claims that Aubameyang is already thinking about his next move and would consider joining the French club.

Aubameyang worked with Thomas Tuchel during his time at Borussia Dortmund, so it’s obvious that Tuchel wanted him at the club. With Tuchel now out the door, and Graham Potter usually opting for younger up-and-coming talents, it makes a little more sense as to why he could be out the door so soon after joining.