Real Madrid looking to make Chelsea star their priority signing

Real Madrid are looking to sign Chelsea defender Reece James as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

James only recently signed a new contract at Chelsea, keeping him at the club until 2028. The Chelsea right-back has played a pivotal role in their success over the last few years, so it’s no surprise to see them tie him down to a long-term deal.

Now, according to Fichajes, Real Madrid are eyeing the Chelsea defender as a replacement for Carvajal. The 30-year-old isn’t going to be able to play at the top level for too much longer, and as we’ve seen with Real Madrid recently, they like to plan ahead with their signings.

Both Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga were brought to the club in recent years as long-term replacements for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

James could be brought in with a similar idea, but due to his level already he will more than likely slot straight into the starting eleven.

After recently signing a new contract, Chelsea would be demanding astronomical amounts for the defender, so Real Madrid will have to cough up or look elsewhere.