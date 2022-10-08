Revealed: What Staveley and Ghodoussi plan to do next with Newcastle

According to recent reports, Newcastle United have some impressive transfer plans.

A recent report from iNews claimed the Magpies, led by executive duo Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, are plotting to invest in South American talent.

Having already secured a deal for wonderkid Garang Kuol, the Magpies are now set to target young and emerging talent from South America.

MORE: “Rattled too many cages” – Pundit says ‘top-quality’ Man United star to blame for exit

Following the signings of gems such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, Real Madrid have demonstrated how much success clubs can have by exploring South American territories.

The report goes on to say that director of football Dan Ashworth is eager to hoover up some of the best young talents rather than splash millions on pre-established players.

The club also believe they have the youth development facilities in place to nurture young players and turn them into stars.