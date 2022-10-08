Southampton have scouts watching 23-year-old Celtic star

Southampton are said to be keeping tabs on Celtic’s Jota after his strong start to the current season.

The 23-year-old has netted five goals and assisted a further five in his opening 11 matches in all competitions and was on the scoresheet midweek in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

That is said to have impressed Southampton and now the Saints are keeping an eye on the attacker for future windows, reports Football Insider.

The Premier League have scouts monitoring Jota currently and will track his progress across the rest of the season.

Jota joined Celtic from Benfica on a permanent deal for around £6.5million in the summer, reports Football Insider, having spent last season on loan with the Glasgow club.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Scottish champions which expires in 2027.

Therefore, should Southampton want the forward they are likely to have to pay a considerable amount more than the £6.5m Celtic paid as the Glasgow club are under no pressure to sell one of their star players.

Jota has the potential to be a very good player and at 23 has plenty of room for further development. This could be a really good signing for Southampton but there is too much time between now and the next summer window to say that the forward is definitely on the move.