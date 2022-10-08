Tottenham looking to tie down Conte with huge contract offer

Antonio Conte’s current Tottenham contract expires at the end of the season and as a result, the London club have offered the Italian coach a huge deal in order to get him to stay.

According to Football Insider, Spurs will offer Conte a new deal worth more than £20million-a-year, which will put him among the highest-paid managers in the world and it would make him the biggest earner in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s board are said to be very confident of keeping the Italian coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and want something formalised before the January transfer window, states Football Insider.

Conte is one of the best coaches in world football and Tottenham know they can’t get anyone better than the Italian at present.

The former Chelsea boss has done a fine job in North London so far, helping Spurs to a crucial top-four finish last season and has begun this season in a positive way as well.

The London club’s board backed Conte heavily this summer which shows how much faith they have in their manager to deliver for them this season.