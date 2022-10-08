Video: 17-year-old produces clinical finish as Borussia Dortmund pulls goal back against Bayern

Borussia Dortmund are back in Der Klassiker thanks to a goal from 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko. 

The home side found themselves 2-0 down to Bayern Munich with 16 minutes to go as goals from Goretzka and Sane helped the Bavarian side pull ahead.

Dortmund have now been given a lifeline as the match comes to a close thanks to a clinical finish from Moukoko.

The 17-year-old received a pass from striker partner Modeste before taking a touch and curling his shot around Neuer in the Bayern goal.

Footage courtesy of ESPN

