Video: Bayern Munich double lead vs Dortmund as Sane strike is too much for goalkeeper

Bayern Munich have given themselves a cushion over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker thanks to a powerful strike from Leroy Sane but the goalkeeper should have done better.

Bayern took the lead in the first half with a long-range effort from Leon Goretzka with Meyer in the Dortmund goal thinking that he should have done better to keep it out.

Those feelings will be present again for the second Bayern Munich goal as Sane hit a powerful shot but Meyer did not get a strong enough hand on it.

It is now a long way back for the home side but crazy things happen in derby games.

