Video: Borussia Dortmund equalise with last shot of the match vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have drawn 2-2 in the first Der Klassiker of the season and there were scenes in the end as Anthony Modeste scored the equaliser with the last shot of the match. 

Bayern went 2-0 up in the clash thanks to goals from Goretzka and Sane but Dortmund stuck in there and pulled one back through Moukoko with 16 minutes to go.

Dortmund had chances to equalise after but the leveller would come with the last chance of the match.

Nico Schlotterbeck did an incredible job to keep the ball alive before picking out Modeste for a header at the back post who made it 2-2 in the 95th minute.

Footage courtesy of ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
Video: 17-year-old produces clinical finish as Borussia Dortmund pulls goal back against Bayern
Video: Bayern Munich double lead vs Dortmund as Sane strike is too much for goalkeeper
Newcastle coach spotted fuming at Newcastle star against Brentford
More Stories anthony modeste

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.