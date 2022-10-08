Video: Borussia Dortmund equalise with last shot of the match vs Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have drawn 2-2 in the first Der Klassiker of the season and there were scenes in the end as Anthony Modeste scored the equaliser with the last shot of the match.

Bayern went 2-0 up in the clash thanks to goals from Goretzka and Sane but Dortmund stuck in there and pulled one back through Moukoko with 16 minutes to go.

Dortmund had chances to equalise after but the leveller would come with the last chance of the match.

Nico Schlotterbeck did an incredible job to keep the ball alive before picking out Modeste for a header at the back post who made it 2-2 in the 95th minute.

DORTMUND EQUALIZE AT THE DEATH ??? pic.twitter.com/nXPMdUxBAR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 8, 2022

Footage courtesy of ESPN