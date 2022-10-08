Video: Broja rounds off 3-0 win for Chelsea with powerful finish

Chelsea have beaten Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge with the third and final goal coming from Armando Broja.

The win was Graham Potter’s first in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea boss and it all started with a goal from Kai Havertz just before halftime.

Christian Pulisic added the second for the Blues and the performance was topped off by a wonderful strike from Broja, which can be seen below.

The goal was the striker’s first for Chelsea in what was an overall great day for the London club.

