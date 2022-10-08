(Video) Bruno Guimares bags brace following beautiful long-range strike vs Brentford

Brentford FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United and their fans are dreamland.

The Magpies, led by talented English manager Eddie Howe, are leading the Bees three goals to one.

Even though Bruno Guimares and Jacob Murphy both netted in the game’s first half, following a successfully converted penalty by opposition striker Ivan Toney after 54 minutes, suddenly the Geordies found themselves back under pressure.

However, just two minutes later, following a beautiful long-range strike, Guimares restored his side’s two-goal advantage.

Check out the moment the Brazilian sealed his brace below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

