(Video) Cancelo scores vs Southampton minutes after Haaland hits posts

Manchester City Southampton FC
After witnessing star striker Erling Haaland hit Southampton’s post, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have been fearing today wasn’t going to be his day, but the Spanish tactician can now celebrate after full-back Joao Cancelo did was his Norweigan teammate failed to do.

Breaking free of the Saints’ backline after just 14-minutes, Haaland found himself one-on-one against opposition goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. However, snatching at the ball perhaps a little too quickly, the Norway international unusually missed the target and found the post instead.

Nevertheless, just six minutes later, the Citizens are leading thanks to a great, low-drilled strike from defender Joao Cancelo.

Pictures via Foot Direct

