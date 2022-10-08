(Video) Foden scores incredible chip to double Man City’s lead vs Southampton

Manchester City Southampton FC
Manchester City are already out of sight in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match against Southampton.

The Citizens could be three-nil up had striker Erling Haaland not hit the post after 14-minutes.

However, the Norway international’s out-of-character miss has not appeared to damage his side’s chances of taking all three points away from the south coast after full-back Joao Cancelo opened the scoring after 20-minutes, with Phil Foden doubling the Sky Blues’ lead just 12 minutes later.

