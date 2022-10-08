(Video) Haaland scores following devastating box run vs Southampton

From a Manchester City perspective, the most shocking thing about today’s game against Southampton has been that it has taken striker Erling Haaland 65 minutes to score.

The Norway international, who has already raced to double figures in this season’s Premier League, did hit the post after 14 minutes, but he has now netted his 15th domestic goal of the campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward’s latest contribution came following a devasting run in the box, which freed up enough space for him to fire in a low but powerful shot, beating opposition goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Haaland gets his Goal vs Southampton ? #MCISOU pic.twitter.com/c5AKxyBWUS — Football Videos (@Fo0tballVideos) October 8, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports