(Video) Haaland scores following devastating box run vs Southampton

Manchester City Southampton FC
Posted by

From a Manchester City perspective, the most shocking thing about today’s game against Southampton has been that it has taken striker Erling Haaland 65 minutes to score.

The Norway international, who has already raced to double figures in this season’s Premier League, did hit the post after 14 minutes, but he has now netted his 15th domestic goal of the campaign.

MORE: “One or the other” – Agent believes Chelsea star could suffer World Cup heartbreak

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Incredible pass from Mount leads to impeccable finish from Pulisic as Chelsea double lead
€200k-a-week attacker could be forced to complete January move to Newcastle
(Video) Bruno Guimares bags brace following beautiful long-range strike vs Brentford

The former Borussia Dortmund forward’s latest contribution came following a devasting run in the box, which freed up enough space for him to fire in a low but powerful shot, beating opposition goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.