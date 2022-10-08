Video: Newcastle off to a flying start with quick double vs Brentford

Newcastle have stormed into the lead at St.James’ Park as they lead Brentford 2-0 thanks to two goals in the space of seven minutes.

The away side had a goal ruled out after 12 minutes and it has been the hosts that have taken over since.

The opening goal came through Bruno Guimaraes after he met a wonderful Kieran Trippier cross.

The second came not long after, thanks to some great work from Callum Wilson. The striker took the ball forward before picking out Jacob Murphy for a tap-in, leaving it 2-0 to the hosts.

GOAL Newcastle 2-0 Brentford (28 mins) David Raya gives the ball away cheaply and Callum Wilson squares it to Jacob Murphy, who taps in comfortably #NEWBREpic.twitter.com/zG0GEzNoaZ — FOOTY HUB ?? (@Footyhub01) October 8, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports