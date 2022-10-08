Video: Incredible pass from Mount leads to impeccable finish from Pulisic as Chelsea double lead

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Chelsea have doubled their lead at Stamford Bridge against Wolves thanks to a wonderful goal from Christian Pulisic.

The home side took the lead just before halftime thanks to a Kai Havertz goal and now have a comfortable cushion as Graham Potter looks to be heading towards his first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge.

The goal came as Mason Mount and Pulisic linked up, with the Englishman picking out the winger with a beautiful pass before the American chipped Sa to finish off a wonderful move.

Footage courtesy of NBC Sports and ESPN 

More Stories / Latest News
€200k-a-week attacker could be forced to complete January move to Newcastle
(Video) Bruno Guimares bags brace following beautiful long-range strike vs Brentford
Tottenham looking to tie down Conte with huge contract offer

 

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.