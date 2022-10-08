Chelsea have doubled their lead at Stamford Bridge against Wolves thanks to a wonderful goal from Christian Pulisic.

The home side took the lead just before halftime thanks to a Kai Havertz goal and now have a comfortable cushion as Graham Potter looks to be heading towards his first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge.

The goal came as Mason Mount and Pulisic linked up, with the Englishman picking out the winger with a beautiful pass before the American chipped Sa to finish off a wonderful move.

Pulisic is back in the starting XI and back on the scoresheet for Chelsea! ?: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/TxN6IHCeNC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 8, 2022

Footage courtesy of NBC Sports and ESPN