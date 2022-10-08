(Video) Kai Havertz climbs highest to net looping header vs Wolves

The very last kick of the first half has seen Chelsea open the scoring against Wolves.

German striker Kai Havertz managed to climb highest following a cross from attacking midfielder Mason Mount and head a looping header beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Havertz’s goal, which is his first of the season, has put Chelsea on track to claim all three points from Saturday’s opponents.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

Should the Blues go on to win today’s game, other results depending, they could move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

