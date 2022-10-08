Video: Kane and Son link-up to give Tottenham lead over Brighton

Tottenham have taken the lead over Brighton at the Amex Stadium thanks to the reliable duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Antonio Conte’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s North London derby defeat and have made the perfect start.

The goal came from a corner which eventually found its way back out to Son. The South Korean international then swung in another cross which was cleverly headed into the net by Kane.

The goal is yet another to add to the long list in which the duo have linked up.