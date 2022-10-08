Video: Leon Goretzka’s long-range strike gives Bayern Munich lead over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich have taken the lead in Der Klassiker as a long-range strike from Leon Goretzka has given the away side the lead over Borussia Dortmund.
The match has been played with a lot of intensity so far and is a proper derby battle but both sides have not created a lot of clear-cut chances.
The opening goal came from a Bayern counter-attack which eventually found its way to Jamal Musiala, the midfielder then pulled it back to Goretzka who hit a long-range effort past Meyer in the Dortmund net.
