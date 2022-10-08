(Video) Man City out of sight vs Southampton as Mahrez fires in volley

Manchester City are set to win another three points.

The Citizens, led by manager Pep Guardiola, are leading Southampton three-nil during Saturday’s Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

First-half goals from Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden put the Sky Blues on course to win their seventh Premier League match of the season, but an early second-half volley from Riyad Mahrez has more or less sealed the tie.

