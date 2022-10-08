Video: Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji shows off ridiculous maths skills

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has shown off his ridiculous maths skills in an interview.

Akanji signed for Manchester City during the summer transfer window, but you’d imagine it was for his defensive skills and not his mathematics skills, but the latter is certainly impressive.

In an interview, Akanji was asked to do some quickfire sums, and it was no challenge for the Manchester City defender, as seen below.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji shows off his impressive mathematic skills. ? pic.twitter.com/tyAK1XvCvF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 8, 2022

Answering the question’s is one thing, but to be able to answer it so quickly is even more impressive.