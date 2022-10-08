(Video) Patson Daka reacts quickest to open scoring vs Bournemouth

Patson Daka has opened Leicester City’s scoring against Bournemouth during Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

The Foxes, led by under-pressure manager Brendan Rodgers, have endured a tough start to the new 2022-3 season.

However, following a 4-0 win against rock-bottom Nottingham Forest, the 2015-16 champions appear to be back on the up, and their hopes of climbing up the table have been boosted following Daka’s opening goal this weekend.

Latching onto a loose ball, the Zambian striker, who reacted quickest, turned and fired the ball beyond goalkeeper Neto.

