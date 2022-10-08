Wanda Nara claims Mauro Icardi’s ex teammate made a move on her during their marriage

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi can’t seem to keep away from drama as they make the headlines ever so often. Their love story has been one of the most dramatic, toxic, and unpredictable in recent football history. It has produced all king of crazy stories.

This time Wanda Nara has made the sensational claim that former Southampton forward Dani Osvaldo attempted to make a move on her while she was married to Mauro Icardi. The model revealed the story while serving as a judge on Argentina’s The Masked Singer.

While on the show as reported by The Sun, she predicted one of the masked dancers to be Dani Osvaldo because his attitude was similar to the footballer turned rock star. This prompted her to narrate the story about how the footballer flirted with her in a VIP room of a stadium she didn’t name.

While nothing happened between the two at that time, what makes the story interesting is that Icardi and Osvaldo played together briefly at Inter Milan and had a heated relationship on the field. One popular incident between the pair was in 14/15 when they came close to blows after Icardi decided to shoot rather than pass to a completely open Osvaldo.

Osvaldo has previously been quoted saying that he would have punched Icardi had their teammate not intervened. After the match he said : “If Guarin hadn’t intervened, I probably would have punched him.”

Icardi and Wanda Nara announced that they are splitting up last month.