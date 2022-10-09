Arsenal and Liverpool have been told to pay a whopping £62m to sign Palmeiras youngster Endrick.

Endrick is a talented youngster coming through the ranks at Brazilian side Palmeiras. At just 16 years old, Endrick is unable to join a club in Europe as it stands as EU rules state that he is only allowed to move to the continent when he turns 18 years old.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Palmeiras will allow Endrick to leave the club when he is able to as long as they meet their asking price, which currently stands at £62m.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola recently claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham were interested in the youngster, with BBC Sport also reporting that Liverpool and Manchester City were among the clubs keeping tabs on his progress.

Clubs will have to act fast with some of the elite teams around Europe sniffing around him, but they could be put off by the price tag.

£62m for a player who is still only 16 years old and unproven in a top league is a massive risk, and one some clubs won’t be willing to take.