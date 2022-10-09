Arsenal in advanced talks over new deal for star with “huge” pay rise

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks with Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli over a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The talented 21-year-old is having a superb season now that he’s more of a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side, and fans will surely be desperate to see him commit his future to the club.

Martinelli’s current contract is due to expire in 2024, but Football Insider report that the Gunners are working on a new deal to keep him until 2026, while he’d also land a “huge” pay rise.

Arsenal clearly have a special player on their hands here, and they’ll surely need to get this new contract sorted out soon or he’s going to attract interest from elsewhere.

Martinelli could already be on Chelsea’s radar, with the Daily Mail recently claiming the Blues were monitoring him, and AFC won’t want to lose such a big talent to one of their major rivals.

Martinelli has scored 21 goals in 94 games for Arsenal since joining back in 2019, and with any luck he’ll add a lot more to that in the next few years.