Arsenal are looking to rival Liverpool in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Valverde is one of the players at Real Madrid who often goes under the radar. The Uruguayan is often shifted out to a wide role, despite being a central midfielder, but can always be relied upon for Carlo Ancelotti.

A report from Defensa Central recently claimed that Liverpool were willing to pay £134m to sign the Real Madrid midfielder.

With their ageing midfield and having struggled in the Premier League this season, bringing in a player of Valverde’s calibre would make a lot of sense.

However, a fresh report from Defensa Central has claimed that Arsenal sent scouts to watch real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The report claims that Arsenal were initially watching Mykhaylo Mudryk, but were blown away by the performance of Valverde.

Despite interest from both clubs, it seems unlikely that Real Madrid would be willing to part ways with the versatile midfielder.

Valverde has started six league games so far this season for Real Madrid and has also contributed with three goals and an assist.

 

 

