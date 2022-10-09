Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: Reds name unchanged team as Gunners bring in Tomiyasu

Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon as the Gunners look to return to the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side have started the season very impressively and today’s clash will be a strong indication of whether the Gunners can challenge Man City for the Premier League title.

Arsenal are coming off the back of a dominant 3-1 win over local rivals Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend and Arteta has made just one change from that victory.

Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back as the Ukrainian is absent from the Gunners squad.

Tomiyasu starts

Odegaard returns

Saka on the wing

As for Liverpool, the Reds have had a poor start to the season and are currently sat down in 10th place in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 3-3 with Brighton last weekend but overall, the performance was a poor one.

The Reds boss changed from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 during Liverpool’s midweek win over Rangers in the Champions League and the Reds boss looks to have done the same for today’s clash by naming an unchanged team.

Klopp will be hoping for a similar performance as the Merseyside club look to move up the table.