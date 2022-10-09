BBC pundit Simon Walton blames Liam Cooper for Leeds United defeat at Selhurst Park.

The Yorkshire club suffered a tough defeat in London this afternoon despite taking the lead early in the game via Pascal Struijk.

Cooper was at fault for the equalizer in the first half when he gave away a needless free-kick.

“You can’t defend the indefensible and that was poor from Coops today in both goals,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “Listen, he’s another one of those players that I think we’ve accepted that that’s going to happen from time to time.

“Those moments happen. And we’ve got four centre-halves at the club. Are any of them setting their stall out to be number one? I mean, Pascal’s done fantastically well at left-back, so I’ll rule him out because he’s not really had the opportunity.” – said Walton.