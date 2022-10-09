Chelsea considering two players with Mason Mount’s contract talks dragging on

Chelsea are keeping tabs on both Lorenzo Pellegrini and Yeremy Pino with Mason Mount’s contract talks dragging on.

Mount’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of next season but an agreement is yet to be reached over an extension.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are confident a deal will get done, but with talks starting in the summer and an agreement yet reached, they are considering other options.

The report claims that both Roma’s Pellegrini and Villarreal’s Pino are being considered in case Mount doesn’t sign a new contract.

Pellegrini is the current captain of Roma and usually plays in an advanced midfield role, similar to Mount. Pino is more of a wide player, but Mount himself has been utilised in this role at times, with Chelsea rarely playing with a number ten.

The ideal solution for Chelsea would be for Mount to sign a new deal and bring in Pellegrini or Pino as competition, rather than his replacement.

Mount came through the Chelsea academy, supports the club, and has played a pivotal role in their success over the last few years, including their Champions League win.