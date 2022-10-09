Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football London earlier on in the summer, Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing the 20-year-old, but the move did not materialise. Gvardiol joined RB Leipzig last summer and he has been a key player for the German club ever since.

It appears that London rivals Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the highly-rated defender and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can secure his services in the coming months.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Gvardiol is open to moving to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are looking to sign him in the upcoming windows.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea want to sign Gvardiol next summer along with Nkunku, they are currently speaking about both players and Gvardiol is open to the move.”

Gvardiol is a prodigious young talent who is already playing at a high level. He has the potential to develop into a top-class centre-back.

Meanwhile, the Blues could certainly use defensive reinforcements given the fact that the likes of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Kalidou Koulibaly aren’t getting any younger and they will be past their peak soon.

Gvardiol has a release clause of around £43.6 million in his contract, according to the Telegraph, and Chelsea should be able to afford him. The 20-year-old has the talent and the ability to justify the outlay in the long run and he could even prove to be a bargain if he manages to fulfil his tremendous potential.

Chelsea signed Wesley Fofana from Leicester City during the summer transfer window and bringing in Gvardiol would sort out their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.