Manchester United travel to Goodison Park for their Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday evening.

Manager Erik ten Hag has now issued a rallying cry and has asked his players to step up and get the job done against the Toffees.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Manchester United manager said: “We have to first create a plan, and then extend it with desire, passion and high intensity and we have to be ready for kick-off on Sunday, and from the first minute, be in the game.

“A real, proper opponent. They (Everton) are unbeaten over the last six games so it’s a tough opponent. [They have] good organisation, they are playing with passion, so I like them. We have to be good, we have to be at our best to get the right result: that is a win.”

The Red Devils were beaten in their last Premier League outing against bitter rivals Manchester City. The defending champions emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-3. The Red Devils did bounce back with a 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League during the midweek.

However, the Premier League side have now conceded eight goals in their last two outings and they cannot afford to keep leaking goals when they take on teams like Everton.

Frank Lampard’s side are unbeaten in their last six matches and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest, especially at Goodison Park.

Manchester United will have to improve defensively in order to get something out of this game and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can grind out the all-important three points.

A club of their stature needs to return to the Champions League soon and they will need to win games like these in order to return to the top four.