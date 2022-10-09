Everton vs Manchester United team news – Raphael Varane not fit enough to start

Everton host Manchester United in a rare seven o’clock kick-off on a Super Sunday.

After a disappointing result against their Manchester rivals, United will be desperate to bounce back against Everton.

Erik ten Hag started to get a tune out of his players prior to the game against Manchester City, with the test against one of the best teams on the planet a little too difficult for Manchester United.

As seen below, Everton have made just one change from their victory against Southampton, with Anthony Gordon coming in for one of last week’s goal scorers Dwight McNeil.

McNeil may feel a little hard done by after finally opening his account last weekend, but Gordon was impressive in this fixture last season, scoring a first-half goal which turned out to be the winner.

With injuries to some of his defenders, Ten Hag has opted for a defensive partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof, as seen in the tweet below.

? Presenting your 1??1?? Reds to take on the Toffees… ?#MUFC || #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2022

Raphael Varane suffered an injury against Manchester City last week and is only fit enough to make the bench.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Antony make up a Manchester United front three, with Jadon Sancho dropping to the bench.