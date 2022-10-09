Barcelona are interested in Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot and have had their scouts keep an eye on his performances in recent times.

It seems the Catalan giants are planning to make a new signing on the right-hand side of their defence, with Dalot one of the players they’ve been monitoring as a potential replacement for Sergino Dest, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Man Utd fans won’t want to see Dalot leaving Old Trafford after the improvement he’s shown this season, but it does seem like there could be some cause for concern as he nears the end of his contract.

The Red Devils have the option to extend the Portugal international’s contract by one more year, but Romano says they’re not at all advanced in terms of tying him down to a more long-term deal.

“It’s absolutely too early to speak about a deal for Dalot. Barcelona have sent their scouts to follow Diogo, they appreciate him but they are tracking many right-backs and not only the Portuguese,” Romano explained.

“Man United have a clause to extend the deal for one more year, this is a point. For Sergino Dest, at the moment Barca have no plans to confirm him and that’s why he left to join AC Milan on loan.

“United could also give Dalot a new long-term contract, but talks are not advanced for the moment. He’s become an important player for Erik ten Hag, so let’s see if they can secure his future soon.”

Dalot hadn’t been a guaranteed starter for United until this season, but he now clearly looks the superior option over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so the club would do well to resolve his situation as soon as possible.

It’s easy to see why a big name like Barca could be interested in trying to snap him up if he is to be available on the cheap in the near future.