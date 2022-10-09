Fabrizio Romano has admitted there is Premier League transfer interest in Rangers wonderkid Jack Wylie, though he looks more likely to stay where he is for the time being.

The 15-year-old looks a hugely talented prospect, and has been linked with both Arsenal and Leeds United in a recent report from the Daily Record, though Romano has cooled the speculation in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Although Wylie will surely be one to watch in the near future, it seems there is no transfer imminent, with the youngster perhaps doing well to stay at Rangers to continue his development.

Romano didn’t name specific names interested in the teenager, but said that as many as four or five Premier League clubs could be among his suitors.

“I’m not too surprised to see big names like Arsenal and Leeds being linked with 15-year-old wonderkid Jack Wylie as he’s a top talent, but what’s the truth about his situation?” Romano wrote.

“There are four or five Premier League clubs that are following him, but it’s still too early to mention negotiations or advanced talks with Rangers. At the moment, I’m told is too early and Jack is focused on Rangers.”

Arsenal have a fine record when it comes to promoting and developing young players, so Wylie could do well to consider a move to the Emirates Stadium at some point in the near future.

Leeds could also be a good option for him as well, as it might well be that he’d get more of a chance to play regularly sooner at Elland Road.