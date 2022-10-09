“I didn’t realise!” – Some fans are only just finding out Harry Maguire’s real name

A number of football fans are only just discovering that Harry Maguire isn’t actually his real name, with the Manchester United and England defender actually called Jacob, but going by his middle name.

See below for just one of the interactions on Twitter as fans react to this surprise news after double checking his Wikipedia page…

Was? Looks like it still is! — Duncan Campbell-Cave (@dunky_cc) October 8, 2022

Maguire has got a lot of attention in recent times after losing his place for Man Utd but seemingly still being in England’s plans for the World Cup.

Now, however, the main focus is on the fact that he’s made the unusual decision to go by his middle name rather than his first name.

It’s not clear why he decided he didn’t like being called Jacob, but it’s amusing to keep an eye on the social media reaction when different people find this out.