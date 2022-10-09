Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past and it seems that he is now ‘bound for Elland Road’.

According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United were keen on securing the 23-year-old’s services in January but Leeds have now stolen a march on their rivals.

Apparently, the Whites have already ‘agreed personal terms’ with the player and will initiate discussions with his club now. PSV are thought to be demanding £30 million for the talented young winger.

Gakpo has been exceptional for PSV Eindhoven over the past year and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League player in the long run. It will be interesting to see how Leeds accommodate him in their starting line up during the second half of the season.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra have done reasonably well and Gakpo will have to battle his way into the starting eleven.

Manchester United could also surely have done with a signing like Gakpo to bolster their attacking options, with doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, while Jadon Sancho hasn’t really lived up to expectations since moving to Old Trafford.

Gakpo showed his quality with 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions last season. He has managed to start the current season in red-hot form as well and he is already at 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.