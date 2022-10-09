Arsenal took the lead against Liverpool just before half-time, with Bukayo Saka poking the ball home at the back post.

Martinelli received the ball out wide and proceeded to cut inside, before delivering the ball to the back post, where Saka was there to poke it home.

When the Brazilian cut inside, Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to attempt a lazy challenge which Martinelli avoided with ease.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was quick to analyse the situation, questioning the play from the Liverpool defender.

SAKA PUTS ARSENAL BACK IN FRONT

“I have absolutely no idea what Trent Alexander-Arnold is doing there,” said Neville on Sky Sports.

Alexander-Arnold has come under a lot of criticism for his defensive ability in recent weeks and this incident leading to the Arsenal goal certainly hasn’t helped matters.

The England international was substituted at half-time, possibly due to injury, but spending a short amount of time out of the firing line may be what is needed, as he’s clearly short of confidence.

Every player goes through bad spells, so there shouldn’t be too much worry for Liverpool fans, but with only Calvin Ramsay, a young, unproven player as backup, there’s little option for Jurgen Klopp to utilise another player in his position.