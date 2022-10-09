Report suggests Iker Casillas’ coming out tweet might not be quite what it seems

Iker Casillas has caused quite the stir this afternoon with a tweet seemingly announcing that he’s gay.

However, a report from AS suggests it might not quite be as it seems, suggesting that the former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper may have done this in response to recent gossip and speculation about his love life.

Casillas was married to Sara Carbonero between 2016 and 2021, and the couple had two children together before their divorce.

It’s not clear if Casillas is genuinely coming out, with AS suggesting he may have done this in an attempt to stop the media publishing rumours about his love life after so much speculation since his separation from Carbonero.

AS note that Carles Puyol has also caused a stir with his reply to Casillas, in which the former Barcelona and Spain defender seems to hint that he and Casillas have a story to share with everyone.

We may have to wait and see if there is any further confirmation about what is going on here, but AS insist that Casillas has not been hacked.

UPDATE: Casillas has now deleted the tweet.