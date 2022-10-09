Inter Miami set to offer Manchester United star £30m financial package to join the club

Inter Miami are set to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a £30m financial package to leave Manchester United and move to the MLS.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult start to the season for Manchester United. His performances have mainly come from the substitutes bench or in European competitions, and a move away from the club seems likely in the near future.

The Portuguese veteran isn’t the type to be comfortable with limited game time, so a January move could be in the pipeline, or with his contract up at the end of the season, he could leave Manchester United on a free transfer.

Now, according to The Sun, Inter Miami are ready to offer Ronaldo a £30m package to join the MLS club in January.

Inter Miami are owned by former Manchester United player David Beckham, so he could use his connections to convince his former club to part ways with the striker.

With Ronaldo likely to have astronomical wages, Manchester United may be happy to allow him to leave the club in January, especially considering he isn’t considered a regular starter anymore.