Jurgen Klopp confirms injuries to key Liverpool duo suffered during Arsenal clash

Liverpool suffered another defeat at the hands of Arsenal today as the Reds’ season goes from bad to worse but the blow suffered has become even bigger as Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the injuries of Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium today leaves Liverpool in tenth place in the Premier League and it does not get any easier as the Reds face Manchester City next weekend at Anfield.

It looks like Klopp could be without key duo Alexander-Arnold and Diaz for that clash and for the near future as the pair both came off injured during the match at the Emirates.

Alexander-Arnold is believed to have suffered an ankle injury, whilst Diaz left the stadium today in a knee brace, reports Gunner Blog.

Klopp on Diaz: "Something with the knee, not good."

Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a twisted ankle. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 9, 2022

This is a huge blow to Liverpool as Diaz has been the club’s most consistent player this season and showed that again today by assisting Darwin Nunez for the Reds’ first goal.

As for Alexander-Arnold, the right-back has been in poor form during the opening part of the campaign but is still one of Klopp’s most creative outlets.

It is unclear as of now how bad the injuries are but it does not sound good going off what Klopp said post-match.