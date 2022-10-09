Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz was spotted leaving The Emirates on crutches after coming off injured against Arsenal.

Diaz was substituted in the first half against Arsenal and replaced by Roberto Firmino. With it being an early substitution, it was pretty clear that Diaz was injured, but the extent of his injury was yet to be known.

Now, according to The Athletic reporter Gunnerblog, Diaz was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a knee brace.

After another defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s men, Liverpool fans will be devastated to hear it could be a potentially serious injury. It’s never good news when a player is using crutches and wearing a knee brace.

Klopp has also confirmed that it is not good news for Liverpool fans. “Luis Diaz — something with the knee, not looking good,” said Klopp, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

Due to Liverpool’s squad depth in advanced positions, Klopp will have plenty of firepower waiting to take his place. However, after losing Sadio Mane, Liverpool don’t really have an out-and-out winger to play on the left, but the likes of Diogo Jota are capable of doing a job if necessary.