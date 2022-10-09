Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool’s transfer plans following Arthur Melo injury blow

Fabrizio Romano has discussed Liverpool’s transfer plans and how they might be affected by the injury to Arthur Melo that looks set to keep him out for the next few months.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Liverpool on loan from Juventus in the summer, but is yet to make any kind of meaningful impact, making just one appearance for the Reds so far this season.

It now looks like it’s going to be a while before we see Arthur in action for Jurgen Klopp’s side again, with the 26-year-old looking likely to miss the next few months after The Athletic reported that he needed surgery.

Many Liverpool fans will now be wondering if their club will look to replace Arthur in January, but Romano has suggested it’s too early to say for sure.

LFC will most likely assess Arthur’s situation closer to January and then make a decision from there, though Romano adds that he can see the argument that it’s a risky strategy from the Merseyside giants to possibly put all their eggs in one basket with regards to making a top midfield signing next summer.

“We will see in November/December what happens with Liverpool’s transfer strategy,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“It also depends on recovery time for Arthur Melo, if he will be ready in January or not… there are many factors.

“For sure, the strategy of waiting until the summer is a bit of a risk, but it’s also true that top players are not available in January in 90% of the cases.”