Liverpool consider going back in for former Klopp transfer target

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Belgian international attacker Jeremy Doku in the past.

The talented youngster made quite an impression during the 2020 European Championships and it was reported at the time that the Merseyside outfit wanted to snap him up.

However, Doku ended up joining Rennes and it seems that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his situation.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus and Napoli are keen on signing the talented young winger. But they will have to face competition from Liverpool, who have been long-term admirers of the Belgian.

Apparently, the Reds have ‘never stopped thinking about him and will return’.

Even before his move to Rennes, Jurgen Klopp had invited the player and his family to Anfield. The German manager even used the former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard to pitch for a potential transfer.

However, Anderlecht managed to convince the youngsters to stay.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to reignite their interest in the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

They could definitely use more quality in their attacking unit and Doku would add pace and flair to the side. Liverpool parted ways with Sadio Mane at the start of the season and Doku could be his long-term replacement.

A world-class coach like Klopp could help the Belgian fulfil his tremendous potential. In theory, the transfer seems like a perfect match for both parties and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.