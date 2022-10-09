Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Athletic, Premier League giants Manchester United were also keen on the Malian defensive midfielder before he opted to join Spurs.

Bissouma was a key player for Brighton and Hove Albion and he managed to establish himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league during his time with the Seagulls.

It is hardly a surprise that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United were keen on the player. Both clubs could use a quality defensive midfielder right now and Bissouma would have been an excellent acquisition for them.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been quite mediocre this season and the Reds are crying out for a specialist defensive midfielder. Furthermore, the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcântara, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones have been plagued with persistent injuries.

On the other hand, Manchester United plugged the defensive midfield-shaped hole in their squad with the signing of Casemiro, but the Brazilian is yet to adapt to his new surroundings.

That said, Bissouma has not had the best of starts at Tottenham either. The midfielder is still struggling to hold down a regular starting berth under Antonio Conte.

The Mali international has proven his quality in the Premier League before and it is still early days to judge him at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has a lot of time to adapt to Conte’s system and prove himself to be a success at the London club.