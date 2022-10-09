Exclusive: Erling Haaland confirmed as Man City’s top earner as Fabrizio Romano comments on “crazy numbers”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s top earner alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

The Norway international is having a superb season for Man City, with an astonishing 20 goals in his first 13 games for the club in all competitions.

This has unsurprisingly led to plenty of headlines about Haaland, including about how much the 22-year-old is actually earning from his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been suggested that Haaland may actually be the Premier League’s highest earner by a long way, with Mail Plus stating his weekly wages are around £865,000.

Romano did not give a specific number, but confirmed that Haaland is City’s highest earner, alongside Belgian midfield maestro De Bruyne.

“I’m aware of reports circulating around Erling Haaland’s wages at Manchester City, with some crazy numbers out there!” Romano said.

“Honestly, I can’t be 100% precise on Haaland’s salary as there are so many clauses and bonuses… for sure, he’s the most paid player at Manchester City, with Kevin De Bruyne also on this list.”

