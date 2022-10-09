Manchester United duo Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay were reportedly two of the most vocal figures in the dressing room after the recent heavy defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The Red Devils were thrashed 6-3 by City in the Manchester Derby, and a report from the Sun states that a major row broke out afterwards.

Martinez and McTominay did not shy away from airing their views, and others got involved as well, with one unnamed player telling another to “concentrate on your own f*****g game” in response to criticism they received.

This doesn’t sound too great for team spirit, but Erik ten Hag was apparently pleased to see this passion from his players.

It’s clear the defeat to City hurt the players, but Ten Hag was keen for them to channel this anger and passion into their performances on the pitch.

United fans will hope to see their team bounce back against Everton in this evening’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.