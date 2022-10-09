Manchester United star urged to knock on Ten Hag’s door if situation doesn’t improve

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been advised to knock on the door of his manager Erik ten Hag if he does not start playing more regularly.

The Brazil international joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, but has surprisingly been left on the bench for most games so far, with pundit Danny Murphy baffled by the situation.

Murphy can’t understand why Ten Hag is not using Casemiro more, stating that there’s surely no chance Man Utd paid the money they did for a five-time Champions League winner, only to leave him on the bench.

United fans will surely be just as baffled, even if Scott McTominay has had some good games in the middle of the park at the start of this season.

Casemiro is surely the superior player, however, and Murphy expects he must soon be in line to get more playing time, and that he should complain to Ten Hag if he doesn’t.

“A similar situation may also be brewing with Casemiro if he’s not picked against Everton tomorrow. United paid £70million for him and to have a five-time Champions League winner as understudy to Scott McTominay doesn’t make sense,” Murphy wrote in his column in the Daily Mail.

“The only explanation is that Ten Hag didn’t want to change a winning team. Conceding six at City removes that reasoning and I’d be gobsmacked if Casemiro is not in the starting XI at Goodison.

“If he’s not, he should be knocking on the manager’s door. Someone of his quality didn’t move to United to sit on the bench.”