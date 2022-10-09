Cristiano Ronaldo is supposedly not happy with life on the bench at Manchester United, but Fabrizio Romano has denied that there is any issue with manager Erik ten Hag at the moment.

The Portugal international’s Man Utd future has been in doubt for some time, ever since he missed a large chunk of the Red Devils’ pre-season, leading to plenty of speculation over a possible move away during the summer.

In the end, Ronaldo didn’t leave Old Trafford, but he’s not seeing much playing time under Ten Hag, and the Times have reported that he’s furious with the Dutch tactician’s decision, whilst also being unconvinced by his methods in general.

It remains to be seen, however, if this report is really giving us an accurate picture of what’s going on behind the scenes at United, with Fabrizio Romano saying he’s been told very different.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “One big story that caught my eye this weekend was full of speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo not being happy under Erik ten Hag, but I want to make it clear that’s not what I’m hearing at all.

“I’m always getting the same information about Cristiano – no problem during training sessions or similar, and I’m told the mood has always been good between players, they also know that the Ten Hag project needs time.

“Of course Ronaldo is not happy to be on the bench so often, but that’s absolutely normal for a top player with a winning mentality like him.”

Ronaldo surely still has plenty to offer this team, and fans will be relieved to hear he’s remaining professional rather than causing problems on the training ground.